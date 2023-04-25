Herdsmen out to take over our farmlands — Ondo farmers 

By Dayo Johnson

FARMERS in the Akure North Council area of Ondo State, yesterday, alleged that herdsmen have threatened to displace them and take over their farmlands.

Spokesperson for the aggrieved farmers, Samuel Olowolafe, in a chat with newsmen, in Akure, said that the herdsmen have continued to wreak havoc in the community, without any challenge.

Olowolafe lamented that they have lost their loved ones and property worth millions of naira to the incessant attacks by the hoodlums.

He explained that the community, which is dominated by farmers, has come under heavy attack on several occasions adding that they are now helpless.

His words: “What happened to us last weekend was that some marauding herdsmen wanted to take over our farmland; they came with guns and other dangerous weapons to attack us at midnight. They carted away our properties including, phones and foodstuffs among others.

“They carried out their devilish act at midnight. We are calling on the state government and the security agencies to come to our aid, our lives are in danger. The government should provide adequate security for us at Powerline and Ago-Oyinbo at Ala Forest Reserve.

“They (herdsmen) came at the weekend again and attacked us, shooting sporadically.

“The attacks continued till Monday. They always carry out the attacks at night and in the early morning.”