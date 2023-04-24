Herdsmen murder Benue Labour Party Chairman

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue State chapter of the Labour Party, LP, has confirmed the murder of its Chairman, Mr. Nathaniel Ochoche, in an ambush by armed herdsmen at Ankpali village in Edikwu District of Apa Local Government Area of Benue state.

Mr. Ochoche was said to be among the four mourners killed at the weekend in an ambush that left many injured and several others missing.

According to a statement in Makurdi by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Mr. Tersoo Orbunde, the deceased was the Edikwu Ward 2 Chairman of the party in Apa.

It read: “It is with rude shock that the Benue State Secretariat of the Labour party received the news of the gruesome murder of its Chairman in Edikwu Ward 2 in Apa LGA, Nathaniel Ochoche, who was ambushed and killed by armed Fulani militia.

“Until his death, Mr. Ochoche was a consummate party man who worked assiduously hard for the growth of his community, constituency and country both in words and works.

“An ardent card carrying member of the Labour Party whose legacy of contribution, especially in the just concluded 2023 general elections, will always have a special place of pride, honour and admiration in the annals of history.

“While describing the incident of his death as one too many, the Benue State Executive committee of the Labour Party sends it deepest condolences to the wife, children and the entire family members of the deceased over this terrible and unfortunate incident.

“As a Party, with people centred programme, we condemn in its totality the continuous callous acts of armed Fulani militia.

“We, therefore, call on the Federal and state governments, and all relevant authorities and stakeholders to rise up to the occasion of protecting the lives and properties of the people and stop the unwarranted killings by suspected criminal Fulani herdsmen.

“It is high time the relevant authorities stopped these attacks and killings and allow our people return to their farms this farming season.”