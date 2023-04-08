Herdsmen attacks, Banditry, Kidnapping: How incoming president can secure us — Nigerians

Tinubu

The new president must retrieve ancestral homes seized by bandits

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South; Dayo Johnson, Regional Editor, South West;

Samuel Oyadongha ,Yenagoa; Peter Duru, Makurdi; Jimitota Onoyume,Warri; Rotimi Ojomoyela,

Ado Ekiti; Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-City; Steve Oko, Aba; Shina Abubakar, Osogbo; Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna; James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta & Deola Badru, Ibadan.

The cash crunch that hit the entire country for two months between February and March 2023, following the redesign of the naira by the Central Bank of Nigeria and the withdrawal of the old notes from circulation forced the bandits, herdsmen and terrorists who had been terrorising the country to temporarily suspend their murderous activities. With the unavailability of cash to pay for the ransom, the bandits withdrew into their shells.

Before the cash crisis, no day passed without stories of attacks by these bandits as they sacked communities, killed residents, abducted many for ransom and imposed heavy levies on those who were spared to remain alive.

However, with the recent Supreme Court judgment that ordered the return of the old notes into circulation which has now made things to be relatively easy, the bandits are now back in full force. A few weeks ago, they kidnapped 60 persons from Adunu and Kwagana communities in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State demanding N200m ransom which was later reduced to N100m and as the communities were unable to meet the deadline, the bandits killed five of the kidnapped persons to show their seriousness and gave a further one-week deadline to pay the ransom or the remaining 55 kidnapped residents, which included women and children would be killed.

Last Sunday, the traditional ruler of the Ugbobi community in Apa Local Government Area of Benue and several others were killed in renewed attacks by herdsmen same day the wife of the family head of Nasarawa in Tsanyawa Local Government Area of Kano State and his 20-year-old son was kidnapped. On Monday, 10 students of Government Secondary School, Awon, in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State were kidnapped.

The bandits are on the rampage, unleashing mayhem in several states in the country. The government is helpless. President Muhammadu Buhari’s three-point agenda on their assumption of office in 2015, was to fight corruption, tackle insecurity and improve the economy.

With his failure to adequately secure the lives and property of the citizens, President Buhari will be handing over to his successor next month a country that is under siege by bandits, killer herdsmen and terrorists. If President Buhari, a retired army general, could not chase bandits out of the country, can the new president make a difference and put an end to the killings and kidnappings in the country? Yes, he can if he doesn’t go the way of Buhari.

This is a great challenge to the incoming administration. Eminent Nigerians and stakeholders in the Nigeria project have therefore set an agenda for the incoming president tasking him to guarantee the protection of lives and property and ensure Nigerians live in peace, harmony and prosperity.

Bring security agencies into line–Ikponmwen, ex-Army provost marshal

A distinguished South-South leader and former Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General Idada Ikponmwen (retd.) said, “It is the same old story of how we enhance security in Nigeria. Many people have said that there is no effective synergy between security organizations.

This is what all well-meaning and knowledgeable people in the field are saying. When there is no synergy, every security organization is working on its own, there is nowhere where one stops and where the other one begins but they are supposed to work together. The incoming administration should give roles to proper organs, and train and equip them to meet their job specifications. Security was one of the cardinal points of President Muhamadu Buhari’s government, but how far, where have we gone?”

Overhaul security architecture —Prof Madubuike

Professor Ihechukwu Madubuike, two-time Minister of the Federal Republic, tasked the incoming administration to go for a total overhaul of Nigeria’s security architecture if they genuinely want to address the challenge of insecurity particularly banditry and herdsmen menace bedevilling the country.

According to him, “What has happened in the past was that insecurity was handled with kid gloves. The incoming administration should take a different look at it. A total overhaul of Nigeria’s security architecture, assuming the incoming administration would have the courage to go for it, would drastically reduce insecurity in the country. If there is a total overhaul of the present security architecture insecurity will abate.

In the present security architecture, persons from certain parts of the country are not part of it, so, their intellectual inputs that would have helped to fertilize ideas are lacking. So, one of the things the incoming administration should do is to make security architecture inclusive whether or not any part of the country voted for it. If they do so, they will be reaping the benefits that the present administration failed to harness”.

Create jobs, increase economic activities – Prof Okaba, INC president

President of the Ijaw National Congress, INC, Professor Benjamin Okaba, argued that “Nigeria is like a nation at war with itself, as the incidences of banditry, terrorism and all forms of destruction of lives and properties have not only become worse than it was in 2015 but assumed an alarming proportion and has become monumentally unbearable and unacceptable. Therefore, the incoming administration has a very huge task of tackling the menace of insecurity and ensuring that Nigerians live in peace, harmony, and prosperity.

To actualize this aim, the new President must create jobs, increase economic opportunities and provide an enabling environment for all. He must provide basic services such as security, health care, education etc, to all citizens and combat corruption head-on in all ramifications, including the various forms such as bribery, embezzlement and nepotism which are major problems in Nigeria. The government must also invest in security infrastructure such as police and military, provide better training and equipment for security forces to detect and prevent crime as well as increase the number of officers, especially in high-crime areas; address political issues such as electoral fraud, political manipulation; community engagement which is a critical component in addressing insecurity in Nigeria; improve the justice system and finally, effective collaboration, cooperation and partnership with different stakeholders.

Mr Justin Gbagir, immediate past Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Makurdi Branch.

“When this government took over in 2015 the President moved the military command to Bornu state and we had expected that within a very short time, they would have dealt decisively with the issue of insurgency. The people who were in charge at that time did not achieve the desired results. Even when it was time for them to be retired it was extended and after retirement, they were appointed ambassadors. I think it was a reward for work not done properly.

So, the incoming president should be able to arrange a team, and give appointments to those who have the competence to deal with situations and when they are failing in that responsibility he should without delay fire them and hire new hands to deal with the situation. We are looking forward to the new president doing his best to ensure the security of the lives and property of Nigerians are better-taken care of. I wish to add that in Benue state in particular, I think that the Federal Government has not been fair in supporting the state government in dealing with the herders’ attacks in the state.

In some locations in Agatu, Apa, Guma, Logo, Kwande and Gwer West Local Government Areas, LGAs, and herders have sacked the indigenous people from their ancestral homes and are in occupation of these lands. I will look forward to a situation where the incoming President will support the state government to recover such land and return the indigenous people who are in displaced person camps, back to their ancestral homes”.

Alhaji Yerima Shettima of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF)

It is true that the outgoing administration has not made much impact in the fight against banditry, but it will be unfair to conclude that the outgoing Buhari administration has failed completely. However, I share the view that it will be a huge challenge for the incoming administration. I believe that a different approach to the challenge is what the incoming government must concentrate on. For instance, the option of dialogue with the bandits in states like Katsina has failed more than once.

So, the incoming federal government must investigate why the dialogue option failed and whether it can be remodified or whether it will adopt carpet-bombing of the bandits’ hideouts as suggested by an outgoing governor in the Northwest. Most importantly, there is an urgent need for the new government to change the strategy of dealing with this challenge by introducing new methods, especially the use of sophisticated surveillance technology.

The government definitely needs input beyond the borders of Nigeria. Why not seek close cooperation with countries of the world that have successfully fought insurgency and terrorism? Why not rework the strategy of intelligence gathering and protection for soft targets? Why not organise periodic military and intelligence training for Nigeria’s security forces at regular intervals? Why not devise new means of tackling poverty, to obliterate or minimise both indoctrination and recruitment of poor citizens by terrorists? Why not intensify the war against domestic drug cartels and illegal miners? These are all questions the incoming administration must find answers to in order to deal frontally with banditry and allied terrorism crimes.

Osun Chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, Simon Adebayo

“Following the failure of the outgoing administration to tackle insecurity, especially banditry and kidnapping, the new administration must rejig security architecture in the country and deploy technology to tackle insecurity. The territorial safety of the country is extremely important, hence, we need to make use of technology to secure the country. In addition, we must ensure the decentralisation of security architecture, we must embrace state police and also look into the issue of forest rangers. We cannot leave our forest to the mercy of kidnappers and bandits, it is abnormal for any country to leave any part of its land vulnerable. The incoming President must ensure border patrol and ensure a proper synergy among the security agencies. Only a secure country can attract development, hence, he must ensure proper and adequate security of lives and property in the country.

Deal resolutely with insecurity–Alagoa, conservationist

Environmentalist, Comrade Morris Alagoa, an environmentalist, asserted: “The incoming administration should call a spade a spade by dealing decisively with the prevailing insecurity in the general interest of Nigerians and the nation; without applying double standards or fear or favour.

“Without security, there would be no meaningful progress. He should give priority to the training and retraining of security operatives and recruitment of more security personnel, and support of regional security outfits as complementary. As the topmost priority for all legitimate governments globally, protecting lives and property and the well-being/happiness of citizens are constitutional responsibilities of government. We should witness these in practical terms when the incoming administration takes over the affairs of state.”

Take daring measures–Unagha, lawyer

A legal practitioner, Alhaji Mumakai Unagha, said, “Hundreds and thousands of the Chadian and Niger people found their way into the country because of our porous borders and most of them are involved in the kidnapping. They have become a nuisance in the country and the incoming government should therefore send them back to their country.

In his contribution, the Archbishop of Umuahia Diocese of the Methodist Church, Archbishop Chibuzor Opoko, said that Government should declare total war against insecurity. The former Secretary of the Conference, Methodist Church Nigeria, said, “A former President told us that if insurgency lasts more than 48 hours, then the Government must be involved in it. Bandits and herdsmen have ravaged communities for over eight years now, yet we have Government. It shows that something is wrong somewhere. Either some bad eggs in Government are accomplices or some security agents are compromised. Security agencies, if given the free hand, are capable of dealing with the situation. If there is commitment and patriotism they have the capacity but it appears there is internal sabotage. The present Government was criticising ex-President Goodluck Jonathan but for eight years now nothing has changed, instead, things are getting worse.”

Stephen Adewale, Ondo State chairman of the Social Democratic Party

“As long as there is prevailing poverty and unemployment in the country, a lot of Nigerians, especially the young ones, will continue to seek solace in a criminal enterprise. Research has shown that wider social and economic forces such as poverty, inequality, and social exclusion are the primary factors shaping the problem of insecurity in Nigeria.

Nigeria has large numbers of extremely poor and unemployed but able young citizens, and yet the government remains complacent. While it is too late for the Buhari administration to do something about this, the incoming administration has the urgent task of avoiding this embarrassing security situation in the country by taking adequate care of the unemployed and underemployed youth. The more people that the government finds employment for, the fewer security problems it will have.

Former Secretary General, Yoruba Council of Elders, Dr Kunle Olajide

“Kidnapping and killings are a result of poverty, hunger and unemployment. If employment and enabling environment are created for the youth, some of these things would go down. It is, however, not a problem that will disappear overnight. The security agents must be well equipped with modern gadgets so that they can live up to the challenges”

Ogbeni Lanre Banjo, former Governorship candidate in Ogun State

“On assuming power, the new administration should give room to competent and capable, non-political officers with access to technology and those that have the expert knowledge to use drones. The agenda must include winning the war and the subsequent peace, and that must include sound and qualitative education for Nigerian youths and full employment.

Otunba Tayo Onayemi, Convener, Yoruba Commitment Leaders

“The administration of President Mohammadu Buhari has tried its best to tackle the problem of insecurity to some extent, but the issue has become multifaceted, almost daunting. For the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the problem must be faced headlong. First, all federating units of Nigeria must agree to live together in peace and harmony without any form of hindrance.

All tribes in Nigeria must assume equal status of membership, without any tribe claiming dominance or superiority over even the smallest group of any tribe. The local government, being the third tier of government, must be strengthened and empowered to discharge its duties, including ensuring that local police will be legalized to curb local disturbances and malfeasance. Lastly, the new orientation should be about localizing the job of security with a view to making security the job of every man or woman”.

Alhaji Bisi Olopoenia, Chieftain, New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Oyo state

“The issue of herdsmen attacks and killings in Nigeria is a complex and multi-faceted problem that requires a comprehensive solution. The incoming government should first strengthen law enforcement agencies to ensure they are able to effectively protect the lives and property of citizens.

This includes equipping security agencies with modern technology such as drones, surveillance cameras, and communication devices to enable them to monitor and respond quickly to incidents. The incoming government should initiate dialogue and conflict resolution mechanisms involving all stakeholders including the herdsmen, farmers, and local communities. This will help to address the underlying issues and grievances that fuel conflicts and promote peaceful coexistence.

Rev John Joseph Hayab, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State Chapter: ”The Buhari administration, through its body language, has always made Nigerians believe that they are sympathetic to killer herdsmen.

The challenge before the new administration is to show that they will not just bark but they should be seen as biting and going after every enemy of peace of Nigerian citizens. The new administration must speak and act responsibly against every enemy of her citizens.

Our constitution requires leaders to protect the lives and property of every citizen and those who are living in every part of this country. Nobody should be allowed according to our laws to inflict pain or cost any loss of life in this country anymore. When our government shows criminals that they are not above the law, citizens will feel a sense of protection”.

Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, Spokesperson, Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG)

It is not in doubt that the outgoing administration of Muhammadu Buhari has in the last eight years failed in providing security for lives and property. For us in the north, policing of the community has become a problem with every section of the region literally abandoned to the rampaging insurgents, kidnappers, bandits, rapists and other armed criminal gangs. Therefore, for the incoming administration, the security of the citizens and the state should come first. Our security situation needs major and urgent improvements, the economy is not working for most Nigerians, and it must be re-engineered in a manner that addresses its basic flaws and weaknesses.

It needs fresh and bold strategies to tap into all our assets and place them at the disposal of a population that will benefit from a vibrant economy, which will substantially reduce all our exposure to insecurity and forces that create the impression that our unity can be trifled with by opportunists. For us in the North, insecurity and poverty must be addressed holistically and we would want our younger generation to live in a country that does not treat the northerner as a liability and a nuisance.

Alhaji Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu, National President, Arewa Youth Forum ( AYF)

The Buhari administration has done its best in dealing with banditry, especially in the Northwest and Northcentral parts of the country. The military and other security personnel have neutralized and arrested several kingpins, thus reducing their ferocity in the regions. However, the incoming administration should build on the earlier successes by ensuring that the fight is taken to the bandit’s enclaves, not waiting until when they strike before action is taken.

Elder statesman, Anthony Sani said: There will always be challenges for any government. For the incoming government to further improve on what it will inherit, the regime will have to recruit enough sufficiently trained and well-equipped security personnel who are well-motivated to secure the nation by taking the fight to the terrorists in the forest.

And in order to address the underlying causes as contained in UN Resolution 1966 of 2010, the Government should do more in both volume and pace of diversification of the economy away from dependence on oil wealth that is not the result of hard work, while the citizens should know that the process of nation building is a continuous process or work in progress.

Brig.Gen Idris Bello( rtd), said: “The Buhari Govt has done its best to curb banditry in Nigeria. The situation is far less virulent now than it was a few years back. However, in order to further curb or even eliminate insecurity in Nigeria, the new government must properly police our borders to prevent illegal immigrants from trooping into Nigeria and causing insecurity; take steps to prevent the proliferation of small arms into the country; map out govt controlled routes for herders in our forests which can easily be monitored; recruit thousands of able-bodied young men and women into our security agencies so that they can be deployed to adequately cover all our vulnerable areas; provide latest and sufficient equipment for all security agencies in order to enhance their proficiency and tackle the issue of “Grazing Areas” or “RUGA” in order to bring a permanent end to farmers/herders conflicts”.