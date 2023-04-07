Herder-farmers’ crisis in Plateau blown out of context — Muftwang

File: herdsmen

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

GOVERNOR-elect of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, has said that the relationship crisis between herders and indigenes, who are predominantly farmers, has been blown out of context and that the trend is taking its toll on the peace of the state. Mutfwang stated this on the sidelines of a farewell visit to the outgoing British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, by a team of peace advocates in the country led by Rev. Dr. Gideon Para-Mallam in Abuja.

Other members of the delegation included Plateau State senator-elect, Simon Mwadkwon; the Director of Studies, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies in Kuru, Jos, Prof. Funmi Para-Mallam; and the Director of Research, Planning, and Strategy at the Christian Association of Nigeria, Bishop Mike Akpami.

Muftwang stressed that while his administration would not condone any form of insecurity, it would ensure that the people took ownership of the security processes or architecture in the state. He said that to curb insecurity, the next Plateau government would strengthen relevant peacebuilding institutions, especially at the grassroots. He added: “The relationship between herders and indigenes is one aspect of the crisis on the Plateau that sometimes gets blown out of context for different reasons. I believe that the people of Plateau have lived well in times past, and we will ensure that this historical reality will continue. Again, from now on going forward, we’re going to make sure that the people take ownership of the security processes or architecture by making sure that, from the grassroots, we build structures for peace, right from the grassroots between communities amongst communities, and make sure that they themselves begin to trust themselves, and gradually all the potential areas of conflict will be eliminated.”

Earlier, Revd Dr. Para-Mallam highlighted some of the grassroots peace interventions in a number of states across the federation as a result of the partnership between the Para-Mallam Peace Foundation and the British High Commission, since July 2019.

On her part, the outgoing British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, expressed hope for genuine reconciliation and stronger peace-building initiatives in Plateau State and the nation at large.

She stated that the High Commission had been impressed by some of the reports and the outcomes in terms of the impact of the peace-building efforts by the foundation on various community stakeholders in some of the states.