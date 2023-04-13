‘Healthy can look different’, Ariana Grande calls out body shaming

Pictured: Ariana Grande

American singer Ariana Grande has called out the pattern of fans remarking on her and other people’s bodies after recent scrutiny of her appearance on social media.

She made her displeasure known about the pattern in In a TikTok video on Wednesday.

According to her, she has a body that has been paid so much attention, hence she needed to address concerns.

It comes after some users commented on her apparent recent weight loss.

Grande said they were “comparing my current body” to “the unhealthiest version of my body”.

The 29-year-old US star explained: “I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that in fact wasn’t my healthy.

“I know I shouldn’t have to explain that, but I do feel like maybe having an openness and some sort of vulnerability here will [mean] something good might come from it. I don’t know but that’s the first thing. Healthy can look different.”

She continued: “The second thing is, you never know what someone is going through. Even if you are coming from a loving place and a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they are working on it with.

“You never know. So be gentle with each other and with yourselves.”