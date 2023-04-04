Harry Potter to be readapted by HBO as TV series

HBO, makers of House of Dragons and Game of Thrones are reportedly teaming up with Warner Brothers to remake the popular film, Harry Potter into a series.

The streaming service company denied that there would be a remake of the sequence of movies via the HBO Max’s head of originals, Sarah Aubrey said to Variety in 2022, “We don’t have a series in active development right now.”

“There’s nothing like a Harry Potter fan in terms of their endless appetite for storytelling and new ways of interacting with these characters,” she said at the time.

“So whether it’s the reunion or live events or games, we’re very much in the business of creating new content for those fans and thinking what to do next,” she continued.

The story based on a wizard named Harry Potter has made a hit from the sequence of the movies, books and video games created.

However, the Sequel doesn’t end there, sources from IGN have said that the creators of DC Universe are ‘nowhere near a deal’ but talks have commenced.

The series is supposed to be remade from the books written by author Joanne Kathleen Rowling and will be one season for each book.

According to the news platform Bloomberg, Rowling would be involved in the development of the series but she wouldn’t be the habitual producer.

The last activity developed in the franchise was the game ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ which was released in February, it didn’t waste time to become the best-selling game of 2023 in the US.