Harry Kane tipped to join Chelsea

By Oluwaseyifunmi Awobiyi

Harry Redknapp, ex-manager of Tottenham Hotspur believes Chelsea will be a ‘good’ club for Harry Kane should he decide to leave his current side as he could reunite with his former boss, Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.

The Englishman has been linked with moves away from Spurs since the club aren’t producing results that align with his status.

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are the top clubs who have the striker as their top target in the coming summer transfer window.

However, Redknapp suggested he shouldn’t leave London, since he has a family and a house under construction.

With ex-Tottenham manager, Pochettino having a high possibility of joining Chelsea, Redknapp said a move to Stamford Bridge would be a good one.

He described the Argentine coach’s move as an “interesting” one, adding that Kane joining him could reignite old flames.

“That wouldn’t go down well with the Tottenham fans at all that’s for sure,” Redknapp said.

“It’s a great move for him and I think he’s [Harry Kane] building a house in that area.

“He’s a family man and he’d be happier not moving to the north of England or wherever he’d have to go.”