Harmony Gardens partners Realtors Group to offer affordable Housing Schemes in Nigeria

By Bassey Ekaette

Harmony Gardens and Estate Development Limited has joined forces with renowned real estate marketing company, Billionaire Realtors Group (BRG), to offer hassle-free landed properties to Nigerians.

The Managing Director of Harmony Gardens, Hon. Dr. Saheed Audullahi-Mosadoluwa better known as Mr Ibile, highlighted the company’s commitment to providing affordable housing schemes for people across all financial classes, addressing the housing deficit faced by the Nigerian government at state and federal levels.

With six estates currently available for sale, including Harmonyville, Eleko; Granville Estate, Eleko Junction; Aviation Town, near the new Lekki-Epe International Airport; Harmony CASA, Elerangbe; BlueCrest, and Crestview Estate facing Aiyetoro Scheme, and five additional estates in the pipeline, including Oju-Alaro by Harmony Gardens, the company is expanding its offerings to meet the growing demand for quality real estate.

Mr Ibile also emphasized that Harmony Gardens provides flexible payment plans for prospective customers, along with proper documentation and titles for the lands.

The choice of partnering with BRG was based on their reputation as one of the topmost real estate marketing firms in Nigeria, known for their excellent brokerage services, training, marketing, advisory role, and property development, which is transforming the real estate landscape in the country.

The BRG delegation, led by Director, Pastor Geraldine Odia and BRG’s Harmony Gardes relationship manager Matthew Israel, praised Harmony Gardens and Estate Development Limited for their reliability and affordability, particularly in providing lands with genuine and appropriate titles, making it a safer investment option for investors.

During their visit to the proposed estate sites, the BRG delegation highlighted the natural ambience of the locations and assured Hon. Dr. Audullahi-Mosadoluwa of continuous sales growth for all the Harmony Gardens brands, as well as future brands.

The partnership between Harmony Gardens and BRG is expected to be a win-win relationship, benefiting both companies and contributing to the development of the real estate market in Nigeria.