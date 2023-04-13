Harassment: Peter Obi yet to receive apology from UK — Media Office

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Obi-Datti Media Office has said the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party during the 2023 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, is yet to receive an apology from the British Government for the traumatic experience he suffered at the hands of UK immigration officials.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Head of the Obi-Datti Media Office, Diran Onifade, in Abuja, on Thursday.

Onifade said, “We have been receiving enquiries with regards to a so-called apology, purportedly issued by the British Government or any of its agencies, to our Principal Mr Peter Obi, in respect of a routine Immigration engagement with him, as he arrived in London, for a brief visit, last Friday, the 7th of April.

“We would like to state emphatically that we are not aware of any such apology, and have not issued any statement whatsoever, in that regard.

“While we continue to examine any dubious or political motive, on the part of the perpetrators of the identity theft,

we have every confidence in the ability of the British authorities to resolve the matter, to conclusion.

“Mr Peter Obi and the LP/PCC have since moved on from the incident and continue to be totally focused, on the legal processes before the Election Petition Tribunal towards the recovery of our mandate, which we are firmly convinced, was overwhelmingly expressed by voters, in the Presidential election of February 25th.”

Recall that Immigration officials in the United Kingdom briefly detained and questioned Obi at the Heathrow Airport last week on the grounds that there was someone impersonating him.

It was reported that it took the intervention of several Nigerians and Obidients in the diaspora to save Obi from further humiliation