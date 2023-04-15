Hakimi: Marry your mother, if you can’t trust your wife — Peter Okoye

Popular Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, popularly referred to as Mr. P, has weighed in on the alleged divorce saga of PSG defender Achraf Hakimi.

Reports broke out on Friday that the World Cup semi-finalist had left his wife, Hiba Abouk, who in the process of the divorce, demanded more than half of the PSG star’s belongings.

Abouk later did they learn that the Moroccan had zero belongings and had put all his property, clothes, house, cars, jewelry, among others, on under his mother’s name.

Reacting to this, Okoye, in a series of tweets, questioned why most men are rejoicing because of the footballer’s story.

He further advised that if you can’t trust your wife, don’t marry her.

The singer also noted that they should remember their mother is also someone’s wife.

He wrote, “#JustMyOwnViewAndOpinion I don’t understand why most men are rejoicing over this Hakimi story? Like I don’t get it🤷🏾‍♂️ The truth is bitter but needs to be told. If you don’t trust her, then don’t marry as simple as that. Or are you expecting your wife to suffer after a divorce?🤷🏾‍♂️

“Remember!!!The one you trusted with all your property in the name of Mother was once your father’s wife. #HakimiDivorce.

“The mother u are clamoring about was/is also somebody’s wife at some point, before she became his mother. What if she was treated the same way?📌Pls Marry your Mother! EOS.

“Make those supposed Hakims twitter warriors have that kind of man as inlaw. You go see how dem go, humble dem sef! Ndi ala!😂🤣😂🤣🤣

“Make all of una go marry una Mama!… no time!😂 Since Hakimi sense wan ki una.”