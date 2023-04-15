Hakimi: Growing up experience with Nigerian mothers bring trust issues – Comedian, Aso Rock

A comedian and content creator known as Aso Rock has warned those considering towing the path of Moroccan footballer, Achraf Hakimi to be cautious as it may end in hot tears of regret.

Hakimi reportedly outsmarted his wife by registering his assets in his mother’s name, and a result will not be giving anything to his divorce-seeking partner, as he owns nothing.

The comedian said some Nigerians are now considering doing what Hakimi did, forgetting their experience going up.

“Everybody is now acting like their mother is like Hakimi’s mother. You have forgotten when you were small, and how you gave your mother money to hold for you but never got it back.

“When you ask her for it, she’ll ask if you are paying for all the food you eat in her house.” He said in the video

“Is it that same mother you want to register all your fortune under her name?” He queried

Hakimi has received more commendation than condemnation considering the fate other hitherto well-to-do men, especially footballers have suffered in the hands of their wives after divorce.