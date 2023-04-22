Hakimi: Divorce ‘Injured’ Woods, Tyson, Jordan, Shaq, Agassi, Henry & Eboue

Emmanuel Eboue with wife, Aurelie when the going was good. Photo credit: thesun.co.uk

By Desmond Ekwueme

•WOODS SETTLED NORDEGREN $110M

Golfer Tiger Woods’ infidelity effectively ended his six-year marriage with Elin Nordegren, and the couple divorced on August 23, 2010.

It became one of the most expensive celebrity divorces, with Nordegren receiving $100-110 million from the divorce settlement. She also received monthly child support that came to about $20,000.

•MIKE TYSON SETTLED ROBIN GIVENS WITH $10M

Mike Tyson and Robin Givens dated for one year – between September 1987 to September 1988 – when they decided to get married.

By February 14, 1989, precisely on Valentine’s day, they divorced.

Tyson settled Givens with $10m from his $50m worth. Spousal abuse was reason for the divorce.

Their marriage was riddled with abuses from the former world heavyweight champion. And the family of Givens reportedly fuelled the divorce which grossly affected “Iron” Mike Tyson.

It is believed that the fall of Tyson started after the celebrated case with Robin Givens. The boxer was emotionally shattered.

•THIERRY HENRY SETTLED MERRY £8M

Nicole Claire Merry and Thierry Henry, the former Arsenal and FC Barcelona star got married in 2003 but divorced in 2008.

They had a child, Tea. Nicole Merry got £8m settlement from the divorce.

Henry has not remarried ever since. Nicole Merry’s ground for divorce was Henry’s ‘Unreasonable behaviour.’

•AURELIE BETRAND SWEEPS €7M FROM EBOUE

Emmanuel Eboue married Aurelie Betrand before joining Arsenal but the marriage that produced three kids ended up with a messy divorce which left the Ivorien empty.

A whopping €7m was received by Aurelie as settlement. This figure was the earning of the former full back both at Arsenal and in Turkey where he earned £1.5m.

Eboue was devastated and it degenerated into depression which eventually led to mental issues.

Thankfully, he was fortunate to come out of it but his life has never remained the same. He remarried in 2019. He married his former fiancee, Stephanie Boedé in a discreet wedding.

•ANDRE AGASSI SERVES BROOKE SHIELDS $65M

Tennis sensation Andre Agassi split with his wife in 1999. The divorce came dramatically a week away from hitting the two-year mark.

The couple diplomatically told the press: “We have the utmost love and respect for each other and will remain the best of friends.”

The divorce documents by Agassi further explained the pair was, “incompatible in their tastes, natures, views, likes and dislikes.”

They reportedly followed a prenup when splitting their $130 million in collective assets, including his pad in Las Vegas and hers in L.A..

•LANCE ARMSTRONG SHARES ASSETS WITH KRISTIN RICHARD

They called it quits in 2003 after four years of marriage.

After dramatically writing an article for Glamour Magazine warning brides not to be starry-eyed over marriage, Kristin dished on The Oprah Winfrey Show that her nuptials made her a “yes” woman and she felt like all she did was cheer her hubby on.

The couple reportedly used a mediator to split their assets which included a pad by the French Riviera.

•SHAQUILLE O’NEAL COUGHED OUT $25M TO SHAUNIE

Basketball icon, Shaquille O’neal was married to Shaunie for five years before they broke up.

The couple married in 2002 and filed for divorce in 2007.

Not much was known about the reason behind their split but Shaq hinted at financial woes in the divorce filing. He asked for Shaunie to provide “correct accounting of all money, funds, stocks, bonds, and other securities” that she’d obtained during their marriage.

Shaq earned $20 million per year playing for the Miami Heat, not to mention his reported $15 million take from endorsements alone in 2007. Adding to the booty was the couple’s Miami Beach home that went up for sale for $32 million at the time of their divorce.

Shaunie reportedly got $25M from Shaq since he filed for divorce.

•MICHAEL JORDAN DUNKED $168M TO JUANITA AS SETTLEMENT

MJ was married to Juanita for 17 years. They parted ways in 2006.

Juanita had filed for divorce in 2002 before deciding to reconcile. When the couple finally split for good. The media had reported that divorce proceedings stated the couple staying together was “not in the best interests of the family.”

Juanita got a $168 million settlement, as well as their seven-acre home in Chicago.