Hajj 2023: Lagos raises hajj fare to  N3.2m 

The Lagos State Government has approved the sum of N3,200,000.00 being total fare to be paid by Intending Pilgrims performing the Year 2023 Hajj exercise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.

This was disclosed by the Hon. Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi, during a meeting with the intending pilgrims and other stakeholders at the Shamsi Adisa Thomas (SAT) Mosque, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday, April, 2023.

Recall that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON after considering all the Hajj components and differences in the distance according to regions as related to flights, fixed N2,999,000 for Lagos, Ogun and Oyo.

Addressing the gathering, Elegushi stated that the breakdown of the total package has announced by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) included hotel accommodation, cost of airline, Basic Travel Allowance (BTA), amongst others.

He therefore appealed to intending pilgrims who had initially deposited the sum of N2,640,000. 00 to commence payment of the balance sum of N560,000.00 on or before 21st of April, 2023 which is the deadline given by NAHCON to all the States for remittance.

He further admonished them not to be despaired of the reality on ground rather to see it as the wish of Allah. He prayed Allah to assist them in actualizing their dream of performing holy pilgrimage this year in line with the Sunnah (teachings) of the Holy Prophet Mohammad.

He reiterated further that except otherwise opined, the intending pilgrims need not travel with any foodstuffs, saying that the Government would provide the local delicacies whilst in the Kingdom.

Corroborating the position of the Honourable Commissioner, the Board Chairman, Imam (Engr.) Shakiru Ayinde Gafar while delivering his welcome address, informed the gathering that necessary Pre-Hajj visits had earlier been embarked upon for a convenient and seamless Hajj operation for all intending pilgrims.

The programme was also attended by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Mrs. Lolade Aina. Also present were the Board members including, Dr. (Mrs) Fausat Dabiri (Lagos division); Alh. Mojeed Sanni (Ikorodu); Alh. Yusuf Ara (Epe) and Hon. AbdulWaheed Lolade Shonibare (Ikeja), amongst other stakeholders.