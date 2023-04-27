Gunmen shoot Imo community leaders

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Gunmen have invaded and shot at a community leader whose name was given as Chief Monday Eke at Ngali village, Logara community in Ngor Okpala local government of Imo state.

It was gathered on Thursday that the incident happened on Wednesday when the elders were having a village meeting in a hall.

At the time of filing this report, the incident continued to cause tension in the community and made people scamper for safety. The neighbouring villages were also affected by the fears of the reported killing.

A source from the community, who did not want his name mentioned for security reasons, said: “The gunmen came in about four vehicles covered their faces. They shot at Chief Eke. Other people were affected by the attack. Some were injured while running to take cover.

“My brother, my fear now is that the numbering killings happening in our Ngor Okpala local government area. Our communities have been taken making over by these gunmen.

“The serious matter is the kind of stories we get on a daily basis from our villages. Many people are running away for fear of attack. We need help now before these will become uncontrollable.”

It should be called that last week, five police officers were killed at Okpala junction, injuring others. earlier, gunmen had killed two officers and a worker of the MTN, communication, at Umuolulo, Obiangwu community in Ngor Okpala council area of Imo state. Assistant Supretendant 2, Onwusuruke Sixtus, and Corp Assistant 1, Simon Simon. They all happened in Ngor Okpala council area.

At the time of filing this report, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, was yet to respond to the inquiry.