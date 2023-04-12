Gunmen kill Inspector of police in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie,Owerri

The Imo State Police Command on Wednesday said it commenced an investigation into the kidnapping and killing of an inspector of Police, Augustine Ukegbu, last Monday.

It was gathered in Owerri, the incident happened in the Aboh Mbaise council area of Imo state.

For the police, through the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, said: “We are currently investigating the matter to make sure we arrest the assailant.”

Another police source who did not want her name mentioned said: “We have launched a manhunt on the assailant. To ensure we arrest them and bring them to book. It happened on Easter Monday. He was first abducted. We got a distress call and we started tracking them.

“They killed him and abandoned him along the road. Arriving at the scene we saw his lifeless body. So what happened was that when we received the distress call we started tracing them. They killed him and abandoned his body.”

“Also, the jeep of the police inspector was found. The gunmen were in two motorcycles and two vehicles including a Siena,” he said.

She continued: “The command is doing everythinseriouslyus to capture the hoodlums and we are covering the bushes and trailing them.”