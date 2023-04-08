Gunmen kill cattle merchant, abduct daughter in Abuja

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

Gunmen, in the early hours of Saturday, invaded Chitumu community near Zuba town in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, killed a cattle merchant and abducted his daughter.

Secretary to the community’s village head, Muhammad Liman, who confirmed the attack, said the gunmen numbering about 15, arrived some minutes after 12 midnight.

He said they went straight to the house of the cattle merchant, one Isiaka Alhassan Dogara.

“They immediately abducted him with one of his daughters named Fatima, aged 14.

“Some of the gunmen killed the father, Alhassan Dogara, as the wives of the abducted person raised the alarm,” he said.

He further stated that, three uncles of the man that rushed to the scene sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, one Adamu Musa, who was shot in his abdomen, was reportedly referred to the Abuja University Teaching Hospital in Gwagwalada for medical attention.

Efforts to get the FCT Police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, to respond to the development has so far proved abortive.