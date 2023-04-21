Gunmen kill 10 family members in South Africa

By Biodun Busari

Ten family members including seven women were killed in a mass shooting after unknown gunmen invaded their house on Thursday night.

According to ABC News, they were ambushed by unknown gunmen at their home in the city of Pietermaritzburg in the eastern KwaZulu-Natal province.

The police said the shooting happened Thursday night or early Friday morning, revealing that Police Minister Bheki Cele was due to visit the scene on Friday.

According to initial police reports, unknown gunmen stormed a Pietermaritzburg homestead and ambushed the family,” police spokeswoman Lirandzu Themba said in a statement.

South Africa has one of the highest homicide rates in the world and there has been a series of mass shootings in recent years.

Eight people were shot dead at a birthday party in the south coast city of Gqeberha in January.

Last year, 16 died in a mass shooting at a bar in the Johannesburg township of Soweto when a group of armed men, some of them wielding rifles, opened fire on customers.