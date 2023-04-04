Gunmen kidnap village head’s wife, son in Kano

Gunmen have kidnapped two members of the family of the village head of Nasarawa in Tsanyawa Local Government in Kano State.

Those kidnapped are his wife, Halima Kabiru, 38, and Dahiru Kabiru, who is 20 years old.

Mr Mamman Dauda, Commissioner of Police in the state, confirmed the abduction to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) .

“On April 2, at about 12:45 a.m., we received information that

seven gunmen stormed the residence of the village head of Nasarawa and kidnapped his wife and son.

“The kidnappers took the victims to an unknown destination.

“On receipt of the information, we immediately formed a rescue team in neighbouring Divisions. As we speak, the team is working assiduously to rescue the victims unhurt,” he said.

He described the incident as unfortunate but expressed confidence that the victims would be rescued and the abductors arrested