Gunmen abduct Fulani herdsman in Osun

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Gunmen invaded a Fulani settlement in Osun state abducting one Muhammed Jibril, 30, from the community.

It was gathered that the gunmen, who were Fulani Bororo numbering about eight attacked the Ago Igbira settlement in Ila-Orangun around 12am on Wednesday.

The gunmen shot sporadically into the air to scare the settlers who were predominantly Fulani herdsmen.

The Serikin Fulani of the settlement, Muhammed Kajibo, disclosed that the sound of the gun alerted close-by settlement and quickly called security operatives.

According to him, the prompt arrival of vigilante guard, local hunters and Oodua People’s Congress security squad unsettled the kidnappers and forcefully took away the victim.

Osun police command spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola while confirming the incident said a joint team of police and local security operatives combed the near by bush and recovered three expended shells of AK 47 rifle and cartridges.

“During a shootout with police, one Hassan Jubril was injured and was taken to hospital for treatment. Presently, the combined team is on a search and rescue mission in the area and trying to arrest the perpetrators”, she said.

Vanguard, however gathered that the kidnappers were heading towards Kwara State boundary in the forest.