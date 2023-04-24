Gunmen abduct Bayelsa population commissioner, driver, maid, demand N5m ransom

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

A Federal Commissioner with the National Population Commission, NPC, in Bayelsa State, Mrs. Gloria Izonfuo, has been reportedly abducted by unknown gunmen.

It was gathered that Mrs. Izonfuo, a former Head of Service in Bayelsa State, was abducted at the Ogbakiri Junction along the East-West Road at 6p.m. on Sunday evening, while travelling to Port Harcourt, Rivers State, from Brass in Bayelsa State.

She was reportedly whisked away by the gunmen alongside her driver and maid, with her abductors demanding N5 million ransom for their release.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident.

She said the Commissioner of Police had mandated tactical teams to ensure they regain their freedom.