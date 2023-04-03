Guber primaries: PDP sets up ward congresses electoral appeal panel

PDP and its colour flags

… to handle appeals from

Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Nationa Working Committee (NWC) the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has appointed a three-member panel to handle appeals which May emanate from ward congresses in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo States ahead of the governorship elections in the states.

National Organising Secretary of the party, Hon. Umar Bature, announced the composition of the panel in a statement he signed in Abuja, on Monday.

He statement said the PDP NWC approved “The appointment of the following stakeholders to serve on the Ward Congresses Appeal Panel to consider appeals arising from the conduct of the Ward Congresses in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo States.

“The Appeal is scheduled to hold on TUESDAY, APRIL 04, 2023 at the NWC Hall, Wadata Plaza, PDP National Secretariat, Abuja by 10am.*

COMPOSITION: