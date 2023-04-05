Guber polls: Kogi PDP stakeholders in war of words over delegates list

By John Alechenu, Abuja



Supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kogi State under the aegis of Coalition of PDP Stakeholders have cautioned the party’s National Secretariat against altering the delegates list ahead of the party’s governorship primaries.



The coalition said its attention has been drawn to a sinister plot by a section of the party’s leadership to alter the party’s delegate’s list in favour of an asipirant.



Spokesperson of the coalition and former Chairman of Olamabiro Local Government Area, Hon. Faruk Adejo, raised the alarm at a press conference, in Abuja, on Wednesday .

He, on behalf of the coalition, appealed to the Presidential Candidate of the party in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar intervene to save the party from repeating the error of judgement which cost it valuable members and states during the last election.

Adejoh who was flanked by other members of the group described what was happening as disheartening and a threat to the party’s otherwise bright chances in the up coming governorship election.

The coalition alleged that what the party leadership in Abuja was trying to do was to foist Senator Dino Melaye as standard bearer, this, they maintained would cost the party dearly if allowed tohappen.

Adejoh said, “Atiku Abubakar as our flag bearer is the leader of the party today. Atiku Abubakar should call Abdul Ningi or anyone to order today for the right thing to be done.

“This is what pushed Peter Obi out of PDP and this cost us so much in this election. If Peter Obi were in PDP, whether he was running mate or not, we would not have lost Eastern Nigeria, which was naturally our catchment area.

“They did a delegate election and this Secretariat changed the names of delegate list of Anambra state, and Peter Obi faced with disgrace in that election, because strange people were brought into the list in Anambra state, Peter Obi left the PDP and today we are at the mercy of the court and INEC.



“When you manipulate crudely in such a primitive manner, what do you intend to do with the tickets. Who will come and work for you when you didn’t win the primaries.”

The group also said Kogi State is a PDP state but, “Our major opponent in the election is our party itself, the people in this National Secretariat and some leaders of the party who are notorious for peddling interest.

In response, Senator Melaye dosmissed the allegations against him and the party leadership as imaginary and false.

He equally alleged that aspirants from Kogi East were the ones who had plans to manipulate the delegate list but “the Ward Congress Committee led by Ningi stood ots grounds. “

Melaye also argued that he had contested election to the House of Representatives and the Senate, adding that “ non of the aspirants except Senator Attai Aidoko has contested election” he asked the coalition to leave Atiku Abubakar out of the situation in Kogi State.