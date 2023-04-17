Guber Polls: APC forwards Uzodinma, Sylva, Ododo’s names to INEC

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, names of its candidates for three off-season Governorship elections scheduled to hold this year.

In a letter dated 17th April and addressed to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the party listed a former Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva as its candidate for Bayelsa; incumbent Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodinma as its candidate for the state; and, a former Auditor General for Local Government in Kogi state, Ahmed Usman Ododo as its candidate for Kogi.

The letter was jointly signed by the Deputy National Chairman, North, Senator Abubakar Kyari (who is the party’s acting National Chairman) and the National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

The letter reads; “We write to forward the under-listed list of our Party’s Candidates to your Commission for the 2023 off-season Gubernatorial Elections.

“His Excellency, Chief Timipre Sylva – Bayelsa State

“His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma – Imo State

“Ahmed Usman Ododo -Kogi State

“Above is for your information and necessary action, please”.