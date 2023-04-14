Guber poll: Lagos PDP suspends state Chairman, Deputy over anti-party activities

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Philip Aivoji, and the State Deputy Chairman, Mr. Tai Benedict have been suspended by the party over alleged gross violation of the party’s constitution.

Their suspension was effected by the Ward Executives of the party in Ward E of Badagry Local Government Area, and Ward J1 of Epe Local Government Area, of Lagos state respectively.

In a statement signed by the Executive members of Ward E, Badagry, and made available to the media on Thursday evening by the Ward Chairman, Jamiu Boglo, the State Chairman was suspended over anti-party activities.

He was alleged to have reached a pally with the Labour Party, LP on the eve of the March 18 guber election with financial involvement and directed PDP members in the state to vote for the LP via a message from his Special Adviser on media.

The suspended state chairman was also accused of misappropriation of funds received from the national body of the party as remittance from payments for the purchase of forms by aspirants from the state. This they claimed violates section 58 (1) D of the party constitution.

“Aivodji did not pay his annual dues as enshrined by the party’s constitution in section 8 (9),” he said.

In a similar statement signed by the Executive members of Ward J1, Epe, and made available to the media by the Ward Secretary, simply identified as Mr.Teslim, the decision to suspend the state Deputy Chairman was reached after the leadership reviewed his conduct at the end of the recently concluded governorship election.

Benedict was also alleged to have been financially induced by the LP to direct PDP members in the state through phone calls and messages to vote against the candidates of PDP in the March 18 elections.

He along with the embattled state chairman of the party was also accused of false claims that the national leadership of the party directed them to carry out anti-party activities.

“They, (Benedict and Aivodji) also indicted the suspended National Chairman of our party Senator Iyorchia Ayu by claiming they got the directive from him.

“This act is in breach of 58(1)F of the Constitution of PDP 2017 (As amended),” Teslim stated.