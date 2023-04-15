Guber Poll: Deltans in diaspora back Omo-Agege to retrieve mandate

Deltans professionals in the United Kingdom and Europe have thrown their weight behind moves by the Deputy President of the Senate and the All Progressives Congress, APC governorship candidate in Delta state, Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege to retrieve his mandate from the March 18th governorship election in the State.

The group also cautioned fifth columnist in the Delta State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, who are allegedly been sponsored by the ruling PDP in the state to distract Omo-Agege ahead of the court case to retrace their steps and should not stand against the wheel of progress in Delta State.

This was contained in a press release signed by the Convener of the group, Mr Lucky Gbenedio after a wide consultation with critical Delta State stakeholders in Uk and Europe.

The group which supported Omo-Agege’s governorship aspiration ahead of the governorship election frowned at the result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission and urged Omo-Agege not to sleep on his right and ensure that he reclaims the mandate given to him by Deltans.

They noted that against the expectation of the vast majority of Deltans who turned out enmass to cast their votes for Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the result so declared by INEC falls short of Deltans desires as expressed at the poll hence Omo-Agege must employ the service of legal eggheads to retrieve the mandate of the people entrusted oh him.

“We Deltans Professionals in UK and Europe wish to condemn the outcome of March 18, 2023, governorship elections in Delta State, which from every available report and indices fails short of the expressed will of Deltans as their democratic rights were subverted by some bad eggs in INEC in collaboration with PDP and its agents.

“The election was not only characterized by massive vote buying but outright falsifications of figures, bypassing of BIVAS for accreditation and other irregularity, which we believe will not stand judicial scrutiny, hence we are supporting the move by Senator Omo-Agege to retrieve his mandate.

“We also find it appalling that the ruling party in the state have recruited some fifth columnist in Delta APC to frustrate the noble and collective quest of Deltans of goodwill to sack PDP in the state and end their 24 years of misrule and gross misapplication of the state resources.

“So, we, therefore, warn them to retrace their steps and join the quest by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to rebuild a new Delta. Even as we called on Deltans from all walks of life to rally round Omo-Agege in the task of recovering his mandate in order to reset Delta State on the path of progress and development.