Guardiola reflects on title chances ahead of Leicester clash

Pep Guardiola knows that there are no room for mistakes if Manchester City intend to defend their English Premier League title from the clutches of Arsenal.

The Gunners are hovering ahead of them with a six-point gap especially with them having fewer games to play, unlike City.

Guardiola’s men are still in the UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup while their rivals only have the title on their radar.

However, it’s not going to be an easy run for Arteta’s men, they will still face the likes of Man City, Chelsea, and Newcastle in the next eight games.

“The only impact I believe is the fact that everyone knows that if we lose it is over. It is the best way to compete.

“This is when you have the best,” Guardiola said in the pre-match conference ahead of the Leicester clash.

“I have doubts about that experience. I need more years like [Roy] Hodgson.

“The reality is we are six points behind no guarantee we will win the games ahead.

“There is no team better than Brighton in modern football. Arsenal is no guarantee.

“We need to win our games, that is the reality. At the end of the games, we will see the reality.”

Guardiola understands they have to perceive each game as a do-or-die affair, especially with Arsenal’s ‘playing once a week’.

“Everyone knows if we lose those games we will not win the title that is why our intentions and details are higher.

“It is the same tomorrow, if we lose the game we will not be champions,” the Spanish boss added.

“If we win we could still be there because we cannot forget we are six points behind Arsenal a team that has dropped a few points throughout the season and play one game a week with a lot of time to recover, analyzes.

“It will be difficult to win and drop points, that is why we have to be there as much as possible.”

Manchester City continues their battle against Leicester City on Saturday, with a new boss in Dean Smith.