Groups seek inclusion of mental health care services in primary health centres

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark World Health Day,41 civil society organisations operating in the country have outlined 10-point agenda for the effective implementation of the nation’s Mental Health Act.

The groups at a press conference, Thursday, in Abuja, by the founder, of Nigerian Mental Health,

Chime Asonye, regretted that even as

spending for health has increased from last year’s budget of 4.7 per cent to 4.9 per cent, but the country’s healthcare sector has remained underfunded.

Noting that the Mental Health Act prescribes the adoption of community-based approaches to the provision of mental health care services, the groups said “This should involve the inclusion of mental health support as a service delivered at primary health care centres across the country.”

According to the groups,” Resources such as mental health first aid and other basic assistance and support at the primary level will also serve as a preventive healthcare function for those at the grassroots. “

Mr Chime Asonye, who in a prepared text read at the event, said there was a need for

domestication of the Mental Health Act, added that the legislation should be adopted at the subnational level as state governments are critical actors in the dispensation of healthcare for citizens.”

He regretted that “Currently, only two states Ekiti and Lagos have mental health legislation in the entire nation.”

Explaining that Nigerian Mental Health and its network partners have been leading coordination and advocacy for the passage of the National Mental Health Act 2021, he expressed happiness that,”On January 5, 2023, President Muhammad Buhari made history by signing the Mental Health Act into law, marking a major milestone in Nigeria’s efforts to improve support for psychosocial well-being. “

“The new Mental Health Act is the first legislative reform adopted in the field since the country’s Independence.

“The regulation establishes human rights protections for those with mental health conditions, such as banning discrimination in housing, employment, medical, and other social services.

“It guarantees that those receiving treatments have the right to participate in the formulation of their medical plans and cannot have forced treatment, seclusion, or other methods of restraint without appropriate safeguards. It also improves care, enhances the management of medical services, enshrines dignity and access to information, and ensures quality mental health services comparable to those with physical illnesses. Previous legislation was outdated and inhumane, based on a regulatory regime that had colonial origins.

“To consolidate gains made by the Mental Health Act in advancing human rights, other critical efforts must be initiated as we embark on a new political dispensation post-Nigena’s 2023 recent presidential, national & state assembly, and gubernatorial elections,”he said.

Asonye who said the next steps to advance the Mental Health Act and ensure psychological wellbeing was a national priority post-election,tasked the National Assembly and the Federal Ministry of Health to ensure published copies of the National Mental Health Act 202) are available to citizens.

” Currently, the official copy of the legislation is not easily accessible on any government website for public engagement and review. This legislation ushers in new legal protections for those with mental health conditions and should be readily available on trusted government portals to inform citizens of their new rights.

“In the interim, a gazetted copy of the legislation will be available on Nigerian Mental Health’s website, along with the legislative history of the regulation and memoranda submitted during the public hearing to help guide implementation of the Act in the future,”he said.

According to him,”other critical regulatory reforms for those with mental health conditions should be enacted, such as decriminalizing attempted suicide, which is illegal according to Nigeria’s Criminal and Penal Codes and penalizes citizens with a one-year jail term.”

“The World Health Organization notes that criminalizing suicide discourages people from seeking help for their mental health, which would be counterproductive to the effective dispensation of the Mental Health Act.

” Suicide should be treated as a public health issue, not a criminal one. Individuals who try to take their life are psychologically vulnerable and need support, not detention or jail. The public is encouraged to join thousands of others in adding their voice to repeal these laws by signing our petition,”he said.

While also noting that “Nigeria’s 2023 general election cycle has ushered in a new crop of political officials to legislate and govern for Nigerian citizens”,he said,” While many candidates discussed critical social development goals in manifestos and campaigns, their policy priorities often excluded specific attention to mental health.”

” The right to health is enshrined through foundational documents such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which posits “the right to a standard of living adequate for health and well-being.

“Health, however, is beyond physical, covering “a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity” according to the World Health Organization.

“To deliver on Nigerian’s wellbeing holistically, newly elected, and appointed officials should elevate mental health in their policies and programs,”he further said.