Group urges security agencies to arrest plotters of interim government

The Friends of Jagaban Initiative (FOJI), have urged the security agencies to arrest and prosecute plotters of Interim National Government (ING), which is against the inauguration of a new president.

The National Publicity Secretary of the group, Mr Al-Kadiriyar Abdulfatai, made the call in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.



“We wish to express our concern to the report released by the DSS regarding the unpalatable situations whereby some elements are pushing for an interim government.



“Regards to the tensed atmosphere as caused by such unwholesome and undemocratic moves, we wish to advocate for peace.

“And we present our voice as millions of Nigerian youths under the aegis of FOJI who are happy with the recently-concluded elections where Sen. Bola Tinubu and Sen. Kashim Shettima were declared winners through a civil, transparent, peaceful, free, fair and credible electioneering process.”

Abdulfatai commended the process and congratulated Nigerians as a whole for having a man in the person of Tinubu to pilot the affairs of the nation.

“The Swearing in is an occasion to watch out for, it will surely set Nigeria to the path of prosperity.

“We are calling on security agencies to put in concerted efforts to unmask the proponents of such anti-democracy move who intend to take us back to 24 years of our uninterrupted democratic governance.

“Failure to do the needful by the security agencies, we would have no option than to come out in our numbers to protest and register our feelings on the streets against such political evils.”

He said FOJI would not rest on its oars to ensure that another civil to civil transition was actualized against the experience of 1993 where Abiola won in a presidential election and was denied his mandate.

“We believe in President Muhammadu Buhar’s commitment to achieve the third civilian to civilian presidential transition in the history of our democracy.

“FOJI will stand with President Buhari and Nigerians who took up their time to vote for their leader to ensure that Tinubu and Shettima are sworn in come May 29.”

NAN recalls that the DSS earlier confirmed plans by some people to install ING.