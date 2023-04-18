Group unveils creative contest for Nigerian children to shape their future

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

In a bid to empower Nigerian children and encourage their active participation in nation-building, the Charitable Network for Community Empowerment (CHANCE) has announced a creative contest for children between the ages of 7 to 17.

The contest, which will be held on the 27th of May 2023 at Alausa, Lagos, is part of the activities lined up to commemorate the 2023 Children’s Day celebration.

The contest topic, “As a Nigerian child, what should the incoming President do for me?” is aimed at encouraging children to think critically and creatively about their future and the role of leadership in shaping it.

According to Olajumoke Saliu, the founder of CHANCE, the contest is an opportunity for children to showcase their creativity and inspire others to take an active role in building a better future for themselves and the country.

“The CHANCE creative contest for children is not just a celebration of talent and creativity but a call to action for a better future for all Nigerian children. It is an opportunity for them to be heard, to inspire others and to make a difference in their own small way,” Saliu said.

The CHANCE creative contest promises to be an exciting and engaging event, with children from all over the country participating and showcasing their talents.

The event is open to all children between the ages of 7 to 17, and the winners will be selected based on creativity, originality, and relevance to the contest topic.

This initiative by CHANCE is a testament to the organization’s commitment to empowering Nigerian children and encouraging them to take an active role in nation-building.

It is a call to action for all children to speak up and share their ideas on how the incoming President can make a positive impact on their lives and the country as a whole.