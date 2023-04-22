Group roots for Aliero as Senate Minority Leader

By Haruna Aliyu,Birnin Kebbi

A group of youth in Kebbi state under the aegis of youth coalition for Good Governance, Democracy Dividends and Equity have urged stakeholders in the Senate to consider supporting Senator Muhammadu Adamu Aliero as Senate minority leader when plenary resumes in May.

Speaking in Birnin Kebbi, the group leader Comrade Aliyu Usman Kaoje said that their resolve to root for Aliero as Senate minority leader at the Senate was borne out of a survey personally conducted by them which clearly indicated his impactful representation from his first Senate function to date.

According to him, “drumming support for the Kebbi central senator is not praise singing but calling the spade a spade because his invaluable contributions at the Senate brought development to his constituency as his projects speak for him “As a matter of fact as a body we have no contact with Aliero but as citizens who identify with good works from anybody or party prompted our resolve to garner support for him to get the minority leader at the Senate since he belongs to the PDP he said.

“We are calling on those concerned to throw their weight behind him even though he is yet to make a formal request or indicated interest for the seat, our concerns are that his position will benefit Kebbi and Nigeria as he is an old-timer in the Senate with a reservoir of experiences at the Senate.

“We are sure Aliero can deliver for the country and since the Senate presidency is being assumed to be zoned to the southern part it is not out of place to seek for Aliero as the minority leader,” the group added.

The group envisage a massive turnaround in every sector when Tinubu takes the central government in Nigeria hoping he will pay particular interest to the youth who are the backbone of growth and development in every nation.