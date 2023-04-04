Group calls for probe of errant INEC officials

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

A civil society group, Democracy Watch Nigeria, has called for the investigation and prosecution of electoral officials who allegedly aided and abetted the manipulation of the results of the 2023 general election.

The organisation said it observed social media reports that a past senior official in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Department of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, played infamous roles in a $10 million alleged graft to compromise the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

According to statement by the National Coordinator of Democracy Watch Nigeria, Samuel Chukwuma, allegations of such shady activities put the image of the nation at stake, and should be investigated.

The statement read, “Nigerians must speak out and join in the call on the security to ensure that the right measures are taken through investigating alleged persons. This will unravel the mystery behind the allegations and even more.

“As activists, we call on the security agencies and the EFCC in particular to ensure that something is done with immediate effect to save the image of Nigeria’s election umpire and indeed the image of the country at large.

“With the image of INEC at stake, we as a nation must not allow selfish and greedy individuals to disrepute our image among the league of nations by painting a corrupt picture of us using their shady activities.”