Group advocate partnership with government to protect the environment, hygiene

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AS way of imbibing environmental and personal hygiene among Nigerians, a non-governmental organization, the Nigerian Green Earth Initiative (NIGEI) is advocating for partnership with governments and their agencies to inculcate the culture of have a clean environment and personal hygiene among Nigerians right from their formative years in schools.

Founder and President of the organization, Davis Ugowe announced this initiative during a sensitization programme on having a clean environment as part of activities to mark the 2023 World Earth Day.

The sensitization exercise which was done in collaboration with other groups, volunteers and the Oredo local government area saw them cleaning the streets around the palace of the Oba of Benin, Ogbe quarters and adjoining streets.

Ugowe said he was inspired to go into issues of environment because of his principal in secondary school who first tutored them on clean environment and message stuck.

He said “The government is doing well, we don’t have governance problems, what we have is a cultural problem. We don’t inculcate the culture of practicing proper hygiene even from our school days.”

According to him, “I remember when I was in school, my Principal came to the assembly ground one day and told us that when he finishes using anything while in his car like sachet water, biscuits and other things, he said instead throwing away those things out his car, he keeps them in his car until he gets home and that stuck in me and that is what propelled me to actually found this NGO that is passionate about the environment, passionate about climate change.

“My dream is that we can partner with the government and agencies and go to schools and educate children on the need for proper hygiene passionate about environments, there is a need to create that culture that will be in us which we need to catch them young so that they will grow with that culture.”

Ugowe said “Today’s event took us round the palace area, Ogbe Area including the Hausa quarters to educate them on the importance of proper waste disposal and personal hygiene. We also have some volunteers, the Oredo local government area, some NGOs like Pan African Health Initiative, Initiative for the Development of Next Generation otherwise known as NEXTGEN and others.