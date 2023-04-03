Grounded Airlines: How Kabo Air shut down over unpaid tax liabilities

By Prince Okafor

Exactly six years ago, Kabo Air established in February 1980 was shut down by the Nigerian Federal Inland Revenue Service due to unpaid tax liabilities.

The airline was owned by Dr.Muhammadu Dankabo and started operations in April 1981. It is currently wholly owned by Kabo Holdings.

Kabo Air originally operated special charter services for corporate bodies, executives, and government officials. The company stopped operating domestic services in 2001 when they focus solely on Hajj flights and international charters.

However, in 2009 the airline received approval to start international scheduled services. Traffic rights were given to Kabo Air for operating scheduled services to Rome, Nairobi and N’Djamena, but have not been used. The airline operated scheduled flights from Kano to Abuja, Cairo, Dubai and Jeddah for a short period.

Kabo Air met the requirements set by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for re-capitalization in May 2007.

On 3 March 2017, the offices of Kabo Air were sealed by the Nigerian Federal Inland Revenue Service due to unpaid tax liabilities. It has been reported that Kabo Air owes over 149 million Nigerian naira (approx. $460,000) in taxes.