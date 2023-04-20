Grief as K-pop star, Moonbin dies at 25

South Korean singer Moonbin, a member of the K-pop boy band Astro, has died aged 25.

His music label Fantagio announced this on Thursday.

“Members of Astro and fellow artists and staff at Fantagio are deeply saddened and shocked as we mourn him,” the label said in a statement on Thursday.

The 25-year-old was reportedly found by his manager, who went to the singer’s home on Wednesday evening because he was not responding to calls and messages.

Police are investigating his death and have so far found no signs of foul play, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

Moonbin was a child actor before making his debut as a member of Astro in 2016. He was set to appear at a concert in the southern city of Busan next month.

Suicide is said to be among the leading causes of death for young people in South Korea.