Gracy Chen supports youth, communities in Asia with $100M

By Olayinka Ajayi with Agency report



The managing Director of Bitget, Gracy Chen has donated $100 million during the Hong Kong Blockchain Week in her bid to support the next-generation Project in Asia. .

Chen insisted that the fund was in a conscious approach to know how important accountability is when dealing with any innovative project requiring investments.



Speaking, she explained that the fund will focus on investing in Web3-friendly venture capital and outstanding Web3 projects, with the goal of supporting the development of the next generation.



She said:“We noticed that Web3 is evolving and many projects deserve the support to further advance such development and make it a global phenomenon. That is why we strive to seek out projects that have the most impact on this process.



“We strive to support financial innovation in Asia and believe that our platform can act as a reliable, convenient, and secure link between the worlds of DeFi and CeFi. Our team of analysts has already outlined the criteria for project selection and will adhere to them strictly.





“We have been a supporter of numerous endeavours aimed at advancing the adoption of cryptocurrencies. The new ‘Go beyond derivatives’ strategy saw the exchange acquire several Web3 applications in recent months and pledge its support as a sleeve sponsor to Juventus, and as a general sponsor to the Juventus Women’s Team for the 2022-2023 season. In a major move into the Web3 space, the exchange recently acquired the BitKeep wallet – a Web3 access gateway with over 9.5 million users, which will further enhance the experience for our users. We are also launching numerous events and challenges for the community to support both individual initiatives and overall community spirit.”