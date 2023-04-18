Gowon leads prayer rally in Umuahia to herald Otti’s take-over

Yakubu Gowon

UMUAHIA—All is now set for a one-day national prayer rally in Umuahia, Abia State capital tagged: “When the Righteous Are In Authority” being organized by a non-governmental organization, Nigeria Prays.

The rally by Nigeria Prays, a pet project of former Head of State, Gen Dr. Yakubu Gowon will be at the Master’s Vessel Church, Umuahia on Sunday, April 23, 2023, according to a release by the Abia State Coordinator of Nigeria Prays, Apostle Chuks Alozie.

Drawing his reference to the rally from the biblical passage of Proverbs 29 vs 2, Alozie revealed that the former Head of State and the Governor-elect of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti are special guests expected to deliver talks at the prayer rally, even as Alozie disclosed that the Vice Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike, (MOUAU), Prof Madu Ofo Iwe will be the guest speaker at the event.

Other men of God that will join in praying for the nation, according to Apostle Alozie, include Senior Apostle Emmanuel O. Agomoh, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Abia State.

These include Archbishop Isaac Chijioke Nwaobia, Bishop of Isiala Ngwa Diocese, Anglican Communion and Archbishop Aba Ecclesiastical Province; Rev Dr. Emma Nzeako District Superintendent, the United Church of Christ District 4; Rev Ukanwanne Ikwunze, the Deputy General Superintendent, the Saviours Evangelical Church Nigeria Inc; Rev Ojo Ojo, Chairman, Aba DCC Evangelical Church Winning All (CWA); Prof B.N Marire, Coordinator, South East Zone, Nigeria Prays.

The Nigeria Prays Coordinator named the host minister of the rally as Pastor Amara Uwaeziozi, President of Masters Vessel Church, adding that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State will serve as chief host.

“There will be choir ministrations from The United Church of Christ (UCC) Choir, Masters Vessel Ministry Choir, and ECWA Township Church Choir amongst other psalmists.

“This prayer ministry of Nigeria Prays has in the past 27 years, severally held its prayer activities across the 36 States of the Federation and Abuja, also at the UK and USA with Nigerians hungry for a New Nigeria.

“This 2023 edition of Nigeria Prays National Prayer Rally in Abia State is hosted on behalf of South East Zone, comprising of Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, and Abia State. This will be the first National Prayer Rally organized by Nigeria Prays after the just concluded 2023 General Elections”, Alozie said in the release.

He explained that the South East Coordinators of Nigeria Prays expected to join the National Prayer Rally are Anambra – Jeff Nwabueze; Imo – Pastor Adolphus Nnebue; Ebonyi – Evang Ngozi Robinson; Enugu – Prof Onyeisioche Ogu alongside other national officers which will be led by the National Secretary Evang Austin Kemie.

The release, therefore, enjoined Christians, Intercessors and all those wishing and trusting God for a new dimension of Good Governance in Abia State and Nigeria to come out en masse as Dr. Alex Otti, Governor-Elect of Abia State and Emetu Ikechukwu, Deputy Governor-Elect will be specially prayed for, asking God for His guidance, wisdom, and protection towards them as well as soliciting for a smooth takeover of government come 29th May 2023.