Governance is about efficiency, delivery not sainthood – Fashola

Babatunde Fashola

By Miftaudeen Raji

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said governance is about performance, efficiency, delivery and not sainthood.

Fashola stated this while speaking in an interview with Channels Television on Sunday.

He said, “Governance is not about sainthood. It is about efficiency, performance, and delivery.

“You must understand that we should not be looking for saints. All of the allegations that were levelled against him have been either unproven or no evidence offered in support of them but they have run along for a while,” he added.

Meanwhile, Fashola said several allegations levelled against the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu were unproven.

According to him, governance was not about sainthood but a proven record of performance.

He said if the allegations hold water, Nigerians would have shown that through their votes on February 25, 2023.

Fashola said rather than reject Tinubu during the polls, majority of Nigerians voted him (Tinubu) during the March 18th presidential election.

The minister said he was not surprised by several allegations against his erstwhile boss as he (Tinubu) had always had no “easy day”.

He said, “When Nigerians have decided, those issues don’t matter. That is what they have said by these votes.

“Every time it gets more difficult, that is his path to success. There is no easy day for him. The more difficult it gets, you can be sure, it is Asiwaju.

“I think now that all of these hurdles have been surmounted. Maybe there is a divine purpose. Maybe perhaps, this is where Nigeria begins to turn in the most positive ways forever.

Reacting to claims that Tinubu allegedly obtained citizenship of Guinea, Fashola said he was not aware whether Tinubu has dual citizenship.

He said, “I don’t know if they gave him American citizenship. What does that have to do with the results of the election? The last time I checked, I think the Nigerian constitution allows you to have dual citizenship. Doesn’t it?”

“I know he carries a Nigerian passport. I don’t know about dual citizenship. I know he resided abroad when he went into exile,” he added.