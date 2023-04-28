Governance failure behind Nigeria’s woes in education, healthcare – Ezekwesili

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

FORMER Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, on Thursday, expressed her concern over the failure in governance, saying it is responsible for the numerous problems and situations Nigeria faces in the delivery of basic services such as education and healthcare to citizens.

Speaking during a visit by her team at Human Capital Africa (HCA) to the ‘Not Forgotten Initiative’ school, as part of activities to mark her 60th Birthday in Abuja, Ezekwesili noted that the needs of the country are humongous and that even the best government acting alone would not be able to solve all of them.

She, therefore, emphasized the need for citizens to be actively involved in the process of solving problems in society.

“There is classic failure in governance that creates the kinds of problems and situations we have in the areas of delivery of basic services like education and health to our citizens.

“But then there is also the part where this initiative doesn’t necessarily have to be because of the failure of government. It is rather an initiative where citizens are showing that they can be contributors to solving society’s multiple needs.

“The kinds of needs that we have are humongous, that even the best government acting alone would not be able to solve all of them.

“So all citizens must be part of the process of solving problems in society,” Ezekwesili said.

She further stressed the importance of education in the development of any nation, stating that it is the bedrock of any meaningful progress.

The former minister praised the efforts of the ‘Not Forgotten Initiative’ school in providing quality education to underprivileged children, despite the numerous challenges they face.

Against that background, Ezekwesili’s HCA donated the sum of two million naira and adopted the school for further intervention programmes in line with the organisation’s commitment to promoting education and improving the lives of underprivileged children in Africa.

In her response, the founder of the ‘Not Forgotten Initiative’ school, Tosin Adeniyi, expressed her gratitude to Ezekwesili and her team for their visit and support, stating that it was a morale booster for the school and the children.

She, however, urged the government to make education accessible to every child and provide adequate supervision so as not to give room for failure.