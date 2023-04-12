Gov poll: In-fighting robbed APC of victory in Oyo, says Pro-Tinubu group

By Dickson Omobola

A group, Disciples of Justice, DOJ, who are supporters of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, fingered infighting as the reason the All Progressives Congress, APC, lost the governorship election in Oyo State.

DOJ noted that staunch members of the party were neglected in the build-up to the polls, adding that the party’s governorship candidate lacked the charisma to unite everyone.

Addressing pressmen in Lagos, the National Coordinator of the group, Mr Hakeem Alawuje, urged aggrieved members to return, saying a rebuilding process has been activated.

Alawuje said: “I saw what many of Oyo APC members did not see, as at the time he surrounded himself with your old PDP members sidelining the real progressives in his campaign structure. I warned him that Oyo State progressives should never be toyed with but he remained adamant.

“Had he eventually won, his government could have been heavily dominated by the conservative elements in the state, who were no more relevant in their party at the expense of the real progressives, who were the owners of the party and toyed with their sweat and blood to build the party to the enviable level that attracted the likes of Senator Folarin to the fold.

“Conceding the Oyo State ministerial slot to Senator Folarin is like dancing on the graves of the Bola Ige, Lam Adesina and other great progressives in the great beyond.

“Anyways, some of us would not keep quiet until justice and radical sanitation occur in Oyo State APC.

“I, therefore, call on all ever-thorough progressives in Oyo State to start moving from knowing to doing. We should know that losing to Seyi Makinde is quite different from losing to the PDP, though it is very unfortunate that we used our own hands to return Seyi Makinde to power in the state.

“As a result, I want to urge all aggrieved members of our progressive family that left the APC to peacefully return to the fold because there is no place like home. Let the rebuilding process commence in earnest, to forge an understanding that is mutual, enduring and beneficial to the party, our teeming members and the good people of Oyo State, at large.

“I want to seize this opportunity to tell Senator Teslim Kolawole Folarin that he cannot just blow away his gubernatorial chances and start lobbying to usurp other people’s chances. It would be better for him to go and redeem his image and make amends against the future. Let others be, please. This is my advice for him as a brother.

“I still don’t know why Oyo State politicians will keep dying silently and Senator Folarin would say and I quote ‘If I lose the Governorship Election, I will still be a minister.’ Is he the only one in Oyo State?”

Folarin reacts

When contacted, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to Folarin, Yekini Olaniyi denied the allegations levelled against his principal.

He said those making the allegations and their collaborators are idiots and saboteurs.

He also challenged the group to provide evidence of Folarin lobbying to be appointed a Minister in Tinubu’s government.

He said: “The victory of Seyi Makinde was orchestrated by APC and he also acknowledged it when he said, ‘I thank APC for ensuring my emergence, he didn’t say PDP.

“We did not lose to Seyi Makinde but t APC members who were jittery of our first victory in the presidential election.”