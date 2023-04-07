Gov. Lalong deserves to be Tinibu’s SGF – Arewa Group

By David Odama

LAFIA – A group under the umbrella of Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) said Governor Simon Bako Lalong to be the Secretary to the Government of the Federation of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinibu-led government.

Briefing newsmen in Lafia, Nasarawa state on Friday, the group said Lalong would not only bridge the political, religious and ethnic gap, but bring more unity of the country.

The group also said the sacrifices made as the Director General of the APC Campaign Council has shown competence, capacity that the governor of Plateau State has the charisma to unite the country if given the mandate to function on the SGF capacity.

“Gov Lalong is a bridge builder, a charismatic party leader, a man capable of bridging the religious, political and ethnic gap at this material times. He is a great man with capacity and competency both in private and public works..”

Chairman of the forum, Mr Haruna Bature who spoke for the body, claimed that Lalong has demonstrated to be a stable loyal and trustworthy party man.

“Our dear president elect should be rest assured that he found a savant, dedicated, a man of character, and above all, a God fearing man whose competency, dedication and desire to serve his mother land should not be ignored.”

He added that having gov Lalong as the SGF will not only balance the political narrative but will brings political and regional sensitivity.

“Lalong haven’t served as a speaker, governor of Plateau State, DG of APC PCC and sacrificing his political careers, life in ensuring the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president of the Federal Republic is a great sacrifice worthy of recognition.

“Gov Simon Lalong has indeed down played his political interest to making sure that the president elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerges against all religious, ethic and political game that played out at all levels”, he noted.