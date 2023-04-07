Home » News » Gov. Lalong deserves to be Tinibu’s SGF – Arewa Group
April 7, 2023

Gov. Lalong deserves to be Tinibu’s SGF – Arewa Group

By David Odama

LAFIA – A  group under the umbrella of  Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) said Governor Simon  Bako Lalong to be the Secretary to the  Government of the Federation of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinibu-led  government.

Briefing newsmen in Lafia, Nasarawa state on Friday, the group said Lalong would not only  bridge the political, religious and ethnic gap, but  bring  more unity of the country.

The group also said the sacrifices made  as the  Director General of the APC  Campaign Council has shown competence, capacity that the governor of Plateau State has the charisma to unite the country if given the mandate to function on the SGF capacity.

“Gov Lalong is a bridge builder, a charismatic party leader, a man capable of bridging the religious, political and ethnic gap  at this material times. He is  a great man with capacity and competency both in private and public works..” 

Chairman of the forum, Mr Haruna  Bature who spoke for the body, claimed that  Lalong has demonstrated to be a stable loyal and trustworthy  party man. 

“Our dear president elect should be rest assured that he found a savant, dedicated, a man of character, and above all, a God fearing man whose competency, dedication and desire to serve his mother land  should not  be ignored.”

He added that having gov Lalong as the SGF will not only balance the political narrative but will brings political and regional sensitivity. 

“Lalong  haven’t served as a speaker, governor of Plateau State,  DG of APC PCC and   sacrificing his political careers, life  in ensuring  the emergence of  Bola Ahmed Tinubu  as  president of the Federal Republic is a great sacrifice worthy of recognition.

“Gov Simon Lalong has indeed down played his political interest  to making sure that the  president elect,  Bola  Ahmed Tinubu emerges against all religious,  ethic and political  game that  played out  at all levels”, he noted.

