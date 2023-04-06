Gospel singer, Yadah seeks bringing message of God’s love to listeners across the globe

Nigerian Gospel Singer, minister and worshipper, Agaga Praise Kukeurim professionally known as Yadah hungers passionately for the sharing of the gospel. It is her dream that one day we will all come to the unity of faith. That one day, all of the earth will be filled with the knowledge of Jesus, that all will come to repentance and be saved. That the eyes of our understanding is enlightened so we understand what the true gospel is. It is her yearning that the eyes of men be so focused on the cross and every thing else fades.

In her words, she shares that, “﻿My only message for the world is the one that Jesus left us with and that’s to go to all nations, preaching and bringing good news, hope that you can live and hope that transcends this world.”

On what inspires her music she shared that, “Every song I write come with the same story and it’s that one story that has changed humanity for ever and it’s the story of the cross where God gave his only son for us. Some of my songs come in the place of prayer, sometimes when I’m not even writing but that story in my heart always inspires my songs.”

Yadah believes in dreams and that you can become whatever you want if you are willing to learn and do all it takes to become it. In her words, “I believe in the one and only true God. I believe that he gave his son who came as a man to die for our sins and that through his death on the cross we have the remission and forgiveness of sins. I believe that whosoever believes in the son has eternal life and a hope for the coming glory and manifestation of sons. I believe in Christ’s cross and all that it is to a believer.”