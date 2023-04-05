Gospel singer, Becky Adjodi, releases debut single ‘None Like You’

By Olayinka Latona

Gospel music minister, Becky Adjodi, has announced the release of her new single “None Like You”. The Audio and Video is being released on the platform of AllBlaze

According to the gospel singer, the music was directed by Kingdom space and recorded by ASH recording studio. While Kabash was in charge of the videography and production.

Recently making her entry into the Gospel music industry with her debut single, Becky explained that music for her is sharing God’s love and his word through songs: My goal is to reach the world by telling them about the love of Christ. My joy is for people to listen to my songs and be inspired, listen to my song and give their life to the Lord”, Becky said.

In her words: “None like you is an audio and video music. It is my debut single music. It was inspired by the Holy Spirit. He stirred up my Spirit and revealed to me that Indeed No one can compare with our God. I meditated on the amazing things God did in my life and the lives of others. None like you talks about the supremacy and awesomeness of OUR God, Jehovah”

“”None like you is a worship and praise Song because it magnifies God and inspires worship. “I also want to assure Nigerians hat God is greater than any situation that we are going through. We should trust in Jesus because he is able to deliver us. He will make a way for us and glorify his name in our life. Keep trusting on Jesus! God is able to do exceedingly, abundantly, above all we ask or think!

Artist Biography

Becky, a worship leader, song writer and preacher for over 10 years. Previously known as Becky Beautiful Okpiri was born in Benin City, Nigeria into the home of ministers and she has 5 siblings.

When she was born, God specifically told her parents that she would be a “praiser” of God and this began to reflect in her life. Growing up, she would praise and worship God with so much passion from sunrise to sunset. Leading people in worship and writing songs has been her passion over the years.

Becky, as she is fondly called has been in the music and gospel ministry for over 10 years. As a child, she and her parents always knew that she would sing the praises of God because God told her parents so. She began the ministry of praising and worshipping God from a very tender age and continues till this present day.

She is passionate about talking about Jesus through spoken words, exhortations and music.

She was a students’ pastor at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Nigeria for 3 years and ministered to people in that office.

Becky is greatly motivated with the desire to see people worship the father in Spirit and truth and this is reflected in her passion for worship as she leads worship. As a worship Leader, men have experienced God and have been ministered to bringing healing, encouragement, hope and salvation.

She is so privileged to receive songs from the throne room of heaven but she didn’t release any songs until she got the go-ahead signal in 2022 to release a song she received from God titled none like you. She released her debut single “none like you ” on the 10th of February 2023