Gloomy return for Lampard as Chelsea lose 1-0 to Wolves

Frank Lampard’s first game after his return to Chelsea saw an upset as his side fell behind Wolves 1-0 at the Molineux Stadium.

A first-half volley from Matheus Nunes was enough to ensure Wolves safety away from the relegation spots.

Chelsea are falling further away from a European place, currently sitting first on the bottom half of the table nine points ahead of the Victors of the tie.

Lampard’s men continue their action in the Champions League on Wednesday against the Spanish champions Real Madrid.

In the other game, Tottenham’s 2-1 win over Brighton saw Son Heung Min score his 100th PL goal and Harry Kane added to his tally and Danny Welbeck got a single goal for the Seagulls.

Aston Villa 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Brentford 1-2 Newcastle United

Fulham 0-1 West Ham United

Leicester City 0-1 Bournemouth