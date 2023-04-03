Global Ambassadors to mark Int’l Day of Sports for Development in Lagos

By Jacob Ajom

A three-day programme aimed at exploring the power of sports in youth development and conflict resolution has been put together by the Sport Global Ambassadors.

The programme which is to mark the 2023 International Day of Sport for Development and Peace begins Wednesday, April 5 with an opening ceremony at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

The opening day’s events also include a debate session as delegates will be debating and discussing on the topic: “Sports as a tool for equality to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.”

The programme which is being put together by The Ambassadors Initiative for Youth Development and Conflict Resolution in collaboration with Lagos State Sports Commission is in its second edition. Last year’s edition was a great success, as it brought together students from 24 schools, 12 schools each from private and public schools.

Organisers said the theme for this year’s event is “Lagos United in Sports” and due to the success of last year’s event, the activities will go beyond a single day.

“Three days are dedicated towards this event,” said Ndidi Edeoghon, (Coach Didi), adding, “the athletics competition comes up on April 6th at Caleb British International School, Lekki, while an exclusive award ceremony shall be Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Ministry of Sports and Ministry of Education to be present, along with other stakeholders in the public and private sectors.”