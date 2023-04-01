Give us hitch-free transition — Kano Governor-elect tells Ganduje

By Bashir Bello,KANO

The Kano State Governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf has told the outgoing government of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to accord his transition committee maximum cooperation to ensure a hitch-free transition in the state.

Yusuf made the call while inaugurating the members of his Gubernatorial Transition Committee under the Chairmanship of the former Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFUND, Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi.

The Governor-elect urge the committee members to maintain appropriate and harmonious relationships amongst themselves noting that their work on the Committee would set the stage ready for the State’s journey to enduring peace,

economic prosperity and sustainable development.

In his words, “As it is the tradition whenever a new government is elected into office, a process is usually set in motion to help smoothen the transition and ensure an orderly transfer of power from the departing administration to the incoming one. This Gubernatorial Transition Committee is therefore put in place to promote the orderly transfer of Executive Power together with the services and facilities needed to assume official duties from the outgoing administration to our incoming administration. Such services and facilities include, but not limited to, the Gubernatorial Records, the State Government Records, and the Executive Branch records, etc.

“Your work at this Committee

would set the stage ready for our State’s journey to enduring peace,

economic prosperity and sustainable development. You are expected to carry out this assignment with professionalism, dedication, sincerity and patriotism.

“With your appointment into this Committee, I expect you to play your roles with skill and efficiency. You should be courageous, innovative and

responsive. I urge you to maintain appropriate and harmonious relationships amongst yourselves. I wish to call on the outgoing administration and all the MDAs in the state to

cooperate with our Transition Committee to engender a seamless and hitch free transition,” the Governor-elect, Yusuf stated.

Yusuf however vowed that his government will work assiduously to right the wrongs and heal all wounds inflicted on the state by restoring it lost glory.

“We will, in sha Allah, work to right the wrongs and to heal all wounds inflicted on our state. We are transiting to a government that respects the rule of law and due process; we are transiting to meritocracy and target-driven and purposeful governance; and we are transiting to patriotic nationalism and people-oriented governance.

“We will be running a progressive government that will be responsive to the yearnings and aspirations of all the citizens and residents of our dear state,” the Governor-elect added.

Responding on behalf of the committee members, the Chairman, Dr. Bichi however commended the Governor-elect for finding them worthy to serve in the committee while expressing their readiness to discharge the task given to them diligently.