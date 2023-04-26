Ghana Airport agog, as Kumuyi heals of 8-yr-old lame, deaf, dumb boy

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

Ghana’s Kotoka International Airport, Accra, was agog early hours of Wednesday, when the General Superintendent, GS, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, DCLM, Pastor William Kumuyi, healed an eight-year-old boy of lameness, deafness and dumbness who also had challenges of cerebral palsy.

Kumuyi who is also the Convener of Global Crusade with Kumuyi, GCK, prayed for and healed the boy at the VVIP lounge of the Airport while waiting to board his flight to Lagos at the departure wing.

The healing was instantaneously electrified and engulfed the entire premises of the Airport as people including Airport staff and passengers celebrated and praised God for the awesome miracle.

Meanwhile, the overjoyed mother of the boy threw herself on the ground and thanked God for the miracle.

It was also learnt that the parents of the boy defied all odds to bring him to the Airport in order to get the attention of the renowned Man of God for prayers, which their son immediately received a triple miracle as he started walking, hearing and talking at the same time.

It would be recalled that Pastor Kumuyi concluded a six-day global Crusade tagged ‘Glorious Visitation from Christ’, held at Independence Square, Accra Ghana, yesterday, (Tuesday).

During the six-day event, thousands of people experienced the miraculous power of God in their lives and joyfully came out to share their testimonies.