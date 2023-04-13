Get ready to ‘pack out’ in Imo — PDP’s Anyanwu tells Gov Uzodimma

Ssamuel Anyanwu

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, on Thursday, described the governor Hope Uzodimma’s ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, as an inhuman party, that would be sent packing ahead of the November Imo governorship election in the state.

Anyanwu made this statement to newsmen in Owerri while reacting to a purported story circulating on social media that he (Anyanwu ) was sponsored to contest the 2023 governorship election.

He accused the APC, of being behind what Anyanwu tagged as blackmail because he (Anyanwu) fought against the APC, plotting to plant stooges in the PDP.

According to Anyanwu, “The attention of the PDP Governorship candidate in Imo State, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu has been drawn to a misleading and mischievous story on social media and in some quarters that he is being sponsored in the November 11, 2023 election. Following this fake news, our phones were inundated with calls from well-meaning Nigerians, who in their curiosity sought to ascertain the veracity or authenticity of the story.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this story is not only false, baseless, and misleading, but a brazen concoction garnished by individuals already afraid of PDP and its Governorship candidate to deceive the general public. What the peddlers of this falsehood forgot is that, in 2019, Senator Anyanwu’s Range or the Governorship election when the person purportedly sponsoring him today was also in the race.

“The questions are; who sponsored Senator Anyanwu in the 2019 Governorship poll if, in their mischievous imagination, he can be sponsored today? Whose interest was the PDP Guber candidate protecting as far back as 2019 when some of those championing the fake news struggling to be relevant??

“We wish to put the records straight that it is only a failure, a none intensity push-over that can be sponsored as a Governorship candidate to destabilize the position of Ndi-Imo and not Senator Anyanwu who represents the minds of every average Imo person. The truth of the matter is that the PDP Governorship candidate, Senator Anyanwu is fully out to send the inhuman APC government packing and ensure that our state is secured in its entirety.”

“To show his capacity and preparedness to achieve this, Senator Anyanwu presented an abridged version of his manifesto to the public a few minutes after his emergence as Imo PDP Governorship standard bearer; a feat he and PDP can undertake when others are still hoping to steal from people’s strategic initiatives.

“We are aware the that APC government is still enjoying the wanton killings of innocent Nigerians, incessant kidnapping, and total shutdown of all businesses in the country. We are also aware that the reason why these mischief makers resorted to blackmails to because the National Secretary of PDP resisted them from planting stooges as PDP Governorship aspirants to the party’s primary election,” Senator Anyanwu said.