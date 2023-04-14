Get ready to ‘pack out’ in Imo, PDP’s Anyanwu tells Gov Uzodimma 

By Chinonso Alozie

The 2023 Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Imo State, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, yesterday, described Governor Hope Uzodimma’s ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, as an inhuman party, that would be sent packing ahead of the November governorship election in the state.

Anyanwu made this statement in Owerri while reacting to a purported story circulating on social media that he was sponsored to contest the 2023 governorship election.

He accused the APC, of being behind what Anyanwu tagged as blackmail because he fought against the APC, plotting to plant stooges in the PDP.

According to Anyanwu, “The attention of the PDP Governorship candidate in Imo State, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu has been drawn to a misleading and mischievous story on social media and in some quarters that he is being sponsored in the November 11, 2023 election. Following this fake news, our phones were inundated with calls from well-meaning Nigerians, who in their curiosity sought to ascertain the veracity or authenticity of the story.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this story is not only false, baseless, and misleading, but a brazen concoction garnished by individuals already afraid of PDP and its Governorship candidate to deceive the general public.

“The questions are; who sponsored Senator Anyanwu in the 2019 Governorship poll if, in their mischievous imagination, he can be sponsored today? Whose interest was the PDP Guber candidate protecting as far back as 2019 when some of those championing the fake news struggling to be relevant??

“We wish to put the records straight that it is only a failure, a none intensity push-over that can be sponsored as a governorship candidate to destabilize the position of Ndi-Imo and not Senator Anyanwu who represents the minds of every average Imo person. The truth of the matter is that the PDP Governorship candidate, Senator Anyanwu is fully out to send the inhuman APC government packing and ensure that our state is secured in its entirety.”