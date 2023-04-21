Genesis, Porsche threaten Benz, BMW in luxury segment

By Willie Samson

WHILE BMW and Mercedes Benz may be the most popular luxury brands in 2023, they may not be the best option overall. According to a recent report from the United States, these luxury car brands remain in the top 10, but two surprising contenders offer better overall experiences. But which luxury car brands will be the best in 2023? Porsche and Genesis take the top spots, but for vastly different reasons.

While Porsche is known for its sports cars and convertibles, the German luxury brand offers an excellent range of four-door models these days. With the Panamera sedan, Porsche has found a great balance of practicality and performance, offering five seats and 17 cubic feet of cargo space. The all-electric Taycan has taken the brand to new heights as well, entering the market at a high price but thrilling customers along the way. In short, anyone who could afford to put a Taycan in the driveway had a positive experience, citing premium comfort and mind-bending performance.

Porsche’s best luxury car brand status comes with assistance from its SUVs, as both the Macan and Cayenne rate highly for customer satisfaction. The Macan is one of the few crossovers that sports car enthusiasts seem to enjoy, thanks to direct handling and a punchy turbocharged powertrain. Meanwhile, the larger Cayenne provides a premium driving experience complete with high-class comfort and a respectable cargo area. The Cayenne isn’t as spacious as similar luxury SUVs, but the top-tier build quality and materials help make up the difference. Taking on more storied competition and winning isn’t an easy task, but Genesis has bested all but one brand in customer satisfaction rankings. A trio of luxury sedans offer high levels of comfort and a wealth of standard features. From the base G70 to the executive G90, the Genesis sedan lineup offers excellent value for money.

The GV70 and GV80 SUVs offer similar experiences for SUV buyers, providing a top-tier experience for a surprising price. Mercedes-Benz still ranks high in the U.S. News luxury car brand rankings, though fourth isn’t something the brand will be happy with. The truth is, high prices and closer competition will give luxury car buyers plenty of other options in 2023. Electric powertrains and in-car technology have narrowed the gap between premium brands, so Mercedes-Benz may have to work a bit harder to reclaim a podium spot.

It wasn’t that long ago that BMW was near the top of the luxury heap, but the brand is going through an identity crisis at the moment. Historically, driver engagement was a BMW signature, but the company is churning out more luxury-focused models than ever.