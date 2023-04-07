Gaise Baba promises Lagosians an “Aramanda” experience on Easter Monday

By Sylvester Kwentua

An Afro fusion gospel artist and culture architect, Gaise Baba has assured Lagosians that their Easter Monday, won’t be a boring one, as he, together with his team, is set to entertain show lovers to pure gospel art of expressions on the day, as they are set to relaunch their annual gospel festival, Aramanda.

He gave this piece of information in a press conference in Lagos, on Good Friday.

Speaking further to those present in the gathering, Gaise Baba, explained that Aramanda, was relaunching, after a three years break.

“Aramanda was launched in 2019. The following year, that’s is 2020, we held another one. However, its been three years we held Aramanda last, but this year we are back. The good thing about this year’s edition and subsequent editions, is that it won’t only be held in a church but on the streets. This year’s edition will be held at Landmark events center, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Easter Monday.” Gaise revealed.

Not done talking about the great festival, Gaise revealed more information about Aramanda.

“Aramanda is an Afro Urban Christian festival but not conventional. We believe God has commissioned us for this mission. Our expression are also spiritual like other expressions of the gospel. We are members of the creative army God is using.” He added.

Aramanda will feature a performance of music artists, spoken poem artists, drama artists and dancers.

Those to perform on the day are; Prinx Emmanuel, Angeloh, Gaise Baba, Greatman Takit, Gil Joe, Protek, Sha De, Jodeep, amongst other talented performers.